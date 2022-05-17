In Photos: Across Connecticut, abortion rights supporters gather for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A pair of identical twins in California do everything together, even motherhood. Sisters Jill and Erin each gave birth to baby boys on the same day in the same hospital. They were just down the hall from each other when they delivered their newborns five hours apart. And the babies, named Oliver and Silas, both weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, and both measured 20 inches long. The families say they're ecstatic for this doubly good news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO