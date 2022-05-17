ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New mothers step up to donate milk as Austin weathers formula shortage

By Laura Figi
 4 days ago
Austin parents and grocery store shelves are feeling the effects of a nationwide baby formula shortage.Caused mostly by a February recall due to contamination issues, followed by the Abbott Nutrition factory closure in Michigan, the shortage has left Austin shelves barren. However, earlier this week, U.S. officials announced a plan with...

Get ready to see driverless vehicles as Argo AI launches new pilot in Austin

Next time you’re sitting at a red light in Austin, you may look over and see a car without a person at the driver’s wheel. Autonomous vehicle tech company Argo AI has brought driverless operations to Austin and Miami, starting out with only company employees using the service. Later on, tests with Lyft and Walmart will carry out ride-sharing and grocery delivery services, with the help of a human safety operator. The company has already made moves on this front in Miami Beach where some Lyft passengers have used its autonomous vehicles with a human operator.
AUSTIN, TX
Train hits, kills man in downtown Austin

A Union Pacific cargo train hit a man in his 40s, killing him Thursday morning, Austin police said.The train's driver called the police after the train hit the man at around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Orchard Street, near Fifth Street and Lamar Boulevard. Police have not released the identity of the man.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin homeless strategy officer acknowledges failure in security at Candlewood Suites after break-in costing months of repairs

Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Gray has apologized after vandals broke into a city-owned hotel in the process of being converted into a homeless hotel. The break-in was discovered on May 5 at the northwest Candlewood Suites, 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., which had been sitting vacant and unrenovated with no security protocol at the time. The incident came to light after Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents the area, tweeted photos of the damage to the interior.
AUSTIN, TX
Pioneer of Austin high rise gets some TLC in light of new development

One of Austin’s oldest high-rise condos on the shore of Lady Bird Lake is getting a makeover. The 183-unit complex with 13 stories known as Towers of Town Lake first rose up in the 80s when Austin was seeing a tower boom with offices like One American Center and 100 Congress. Adam Maldonado, Reconstruction Experts’ Regional VP of Texas, said the refurbishment project started when the team dropped by for a roofing job. It turned out that the material of the exterior facade was due for a touch-up, and the Colorado-based company was game for renewing it. “To have those...
AUSTIN, TX
Family-owned Austin favorite Poke Bay sees record sales after viral TikTok

Weeks before longtime University of Texas favorite Poke Bay is set to close, business has been booming as a viral TikTok pushed the family-owned restaurant to its biggest sales day to date.The shop, situated on the Drag, closed for two hours Tuesday afternoon after selling out in the lunchtime rush. That rush came thanks to owners Paul and Priscilla Song's daughter, Angelica, who asked TikTok users to help support her parent's business before the university takes over the building in the coming weeks. @_angelicasong help me get on Austin tok! 🥲🥲🥲 Poke Bay in Austin TX @ UT Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Star biker Moriah Wilson found dead in Austin home

Austin police are investigating the killing of Moriah "Mo" Wilson after she was found with gunshot wounds inside an East Austin home.Wilson, a gravel and mountain bike racer, was visiting Austin from Colorado in preparation for the Gravel Locos race on Saturday taking place in Hico, a small town 2 hours from Austin. On Wednesday, her roommate came home and found Wilson unresponsive with "a lot of blood near her,” police said, on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street. Officers and EMS performed life-saving measures before she was declared deceased at 10:10 p.m.The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was a homicide. It is being investigated as a suspicious death and as of Saturday, police said they have a person of interest. Wilson, 25, recently had become a full-time biker after winning a slew of races in the past year. This story was updated on May 15 to include that police have determined a person of interest.
AUSTIN, TX
Death, injury and debris—should Austin kick scooters to the curb?

Corey Corleon was on a late-night scooter ride heading to Liberty on East Sixth Street about a month ago. He’d had a couple of beers earlier but says he didn’t feel buzzed and was riding in the bike lane. After that, his memory of the night ends, but witnesses saw a white truck hit him and then drive off.As a result of the crash, there was bleeding in his brain and he sustained four broken ribs. He was rushed to the hospital where he was unconscious for 16 hours. A nurse who treated him said they weren’t sure if he...
AUSTIN, TX
Houston-area family still searching for missing son after mysterious Austin disappearance

It's been over two months since Conroe couple Robert and Sandra Perez last spoke with their 31-year-old son, Timothy J. Perez, after he went to visit his brother in Austin in March. The Perez family has been looking for their son ever since he appeared to get lost and run out of gas on the way to visit his brother on March 5. Robert said he last spoke with his son at around 1 a.m."He said, 'Dad, come get me, I'm lost,'" Robert Perez said. "I said, 'Pull, over,' but he just hung up, and we were never able to...
AUSTIN, TX
Staff seeks to build a better way to manage homeless encampments

By Chad Swiatecki City staffers are making a series of changes to the management of homeless encampments, with a centralized response and assessment system in the works that is expected to become operational later this summer.City Council’s Public Health Committee received a presentation Wednesday detailing the current state of work to break up and manage the homeless communities that have continued to sprout up around the city since the public vote last year to reinstate a ban on sitting and camping in public.Eighteen city departments, including Austin Fire, Transportation and Public Works, are involved in the clearing and care of...
AUSTIN, TX
As May shatters heat records, does that mean Austin is in for an even hotter summer?

Austin is in for an early start to what is threatening to be an unseasonably hot summer.So far, this month has been the hottest May on record with Camp Mabry reporting an average temperature of 82 degrees, compared to the National Weather Service’s recorded average of 74 degrees from May 1-10.Austin has been an average of 8 degrees hotter than normal this month—the hottest May since 1898. NWS meteorologist Keith White told Austonia that Austinites have La Niña to thank for this sweaty summer.What is causing the heatwave?A phenomenon characterized by cooling waters across the central and eastern pacific oceans,...
AUSTIN, TX
Historical hair day: 1900s Driskill Barbershop reviving in new pop-up

Old Austin may be gone but “the finest hotel in the South” is still offering residents a shave, cut and style from yesteryear.The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos St., will host Finley’s Pop-up Barber Shop, featuring old-timey grooming services, from May 19-29 as part of the hotel’s initiative to “reimagine” its past historic events. The hotel previously revived its afternoon tea time and self-guided art tour in its pursuit of celebrating the building’s history.Finley’s is meant to emulate The Driskill Barbershop, director of events Ashley Famalette told Austin, the hotel’s immensely popular men’s barbershop that opened in 1909 but closed shortly...
AUSTIN, TX
Moving, anyone? 9 apartment specials on the market right now

It is moving season Austinites, have you picked out a new home?With some of the most expensive rent in the country—$1,735 per month on average in Austin according to RentCafe—you’re going to want to search for any apartment discounts you can get.Don’t move without weighing your options. Here are nine average-priced apartment complexes around the city with specials going on right now.Starting at $1,335 | Parkwood Terrace | 1201 East Old Settlers Blvd.For a taste of Round Rock living, Parkwood Terrace is offering two weeks free on its 777-square foot, $1,335 per month apartment. These apartments have big open concept...
AUSTIN, TX
1996 Californian cold case: Murder suspect arrested in Austin

An arrest has been made in Austin for a 90s cold case.On Jan. 4, 1996, at around 3 a.m., police responded to a call in Santa Ana, California regarding a male Black suspect that had forced entry into the apartment and stabbed Christopher Hervey numerous times; he then died. The apartment was shared by Hervey and girlfriend Jade Benning.The case went cold, until January 2020 when an anonymous letter was received at the Santa Ana Police Department implicating Benning was involved in the murder. She had moved to Austin in 2001.Police found forensic evidence pointing to Benning and issued a $1 million warrant for her arrest. She was arrested last week. Benning will be extradited to California where she will face murder charges, according to police.
AUSTIN, TX
Lead architect behind new Meta tower gives inside look into soon-to-be tallest building in Austin

A park in the sky. That’s how Ed Muth, Gensler principal-in-charge of the Sixth and Guadalupe project, describes the outdoor deck on level 14 of the building. It’s a gathering space that’ll be lushly landscaped and filled with various plant types. It’ll also have spaces for sitting and a small amphitheater tech space. It’s poised to be an area for Meta employees to spend time and mingle once the tech giant moves in next spring. As downtown grows with increased residential and office space, the tech industry’s influence in the area is clear with Google’s sailboat tower plus TikTok signing...
AUSTIN, TX
