CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On the weekend of May 19-22, Casper will play host to Cirque Italias Water Circus. The event will be held at the Eastridge Mall on these dates and includes a very different stage than most circuses. Their stage is designed to hold up to 35,000 gallons of water for their display. This display is controlled by almost 30 computers that manage sequenced water streams during the show. The stage is also designed to rise up to 35 feet in the air during performances.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO