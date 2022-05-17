ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal will keep faith in Mikel Arteta despite Champions League hopes hanging by a thread

By Mark Irwin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AIaN_0fhQ3vpY00

WHEN Arsenal sealed Mikel Arteta’s new deal with Champions League qualification still up in the air, plenty of eyebrows were raised.

Now that they are near-certain to miss out on the top four, the timing of that signing is the topic of a raging debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhrqi_0fhQ3vpY00
Mikel Arteta was recently given a bumper new deal by the Arsenal brass Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3WpJ_0fhQ3vpY00
But Arsenal's collapse in the race for Champions League football has left fans questioning the decision Credit: REX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpSFV_0fhQ3vpY00
The Arsenal brass are likely to stick with the Spaniard Credit: REX

Monday’s devastating 2-0 loss at Newcastle has struck a chord with many fans who fear being lumbered with the manager just like with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But Arsenal knew exactly what they were doing when they made that contract announcement 12 days ago.

They were sending out a message of complete faith in their young manager no matter where the team finishes this season.

And by tying Arteta down for the next three years, Arsenal avoided the kind of damaging talk that could undermine the overhaul of their paper-thin squad this summer.

So if the Kroenkes and technical director Edu implicitly believe in Arteta’s ability to take the club forward, agreeing that £8.5million-a-year contract was absolutely the right thing to do.

But now that we know for certain that Arteta is in it for the long haul, it is imperative that he learns from his mistakes.

And there have been plenty to learn from.

His most costly was letting six players go in January without signing replacements, a gamble that massively backfired.

Asked at the weekend whether he regrets that decision, Arteta claimed that it was the players who wanted to leave.

Yet they were all under contract and could easily have been forced to stay.

But as soon as a player questions his lack of game time, Arteta’s reaction is to get rid.

So he left himself with just 18 outfield players for the second half of the season — including injury-prone Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu.  

It meant when injuries or suspensions inevitably struck, and when Emile Smith  Rowe, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Alex Lacazette and even Bukayo Saka’s form, dipped, he had to keep picking them.

It is difficult not to wonder how Arsenal might have fared if they still had Aubameyang, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Pablo Mari to help out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SApQv_0fhQ3vpY00
Arsenal's Champions League hopes all but went up in smoke at St James' Park Credit: REX

In contrast, bitter rivals Tottenham immeasurably strengthened their squad in January by signing Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

It is now Spurs who are set to nick a Champions League spot.

That will put a £50m hole in Arsenal’s budget this summer.

That figure is the difference between a place in the Champions League and the Europa League.

It also makes it much more difficult to sign the quality they need if they are to challenge for the title again.

You could argue Arsenal have done well to take Spurs to the wire when they don’t have anyone like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Fifth place will be a massive overachievement on most people’s pre-season expectations.

But this feels like a massive opportunity has been missed.

It will be fascinating to see Arteta and his young squad cope with that disappointment.

Arsenal have lost 26 Prem games in Arteta’s two full seasons in charge.

If they cannot improve on that next term, even that lucrative long-term deal may not protect him.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Europa League#Hanging
The US Sun

‘Cancer-riddled’ Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, claims Brit ex-spy

A "CANCER-riddled" Vladimir Putin is surrounded by doctors and takes breaks during meetings for treatment, a Brit ex-spy has claimed. Christopher Steele, who previously worked the Russia desk at MI6 and published intelligence on Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, said the "exact details" of the ailing autocrat's illness were still not known.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
436K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy