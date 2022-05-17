2405 South 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Are you looking for a newer modern home? Look no further, this 3 year new City of Plymouth ranch home awaits you! A welcoming foyer leads your guests into the open concept living area w/vast windows allowing the sun to shine in. The beautiful kitchen featuring granite counters, soft close doors, pantry, Kohler fixtures, and an island overlooks the living room featuring a stylish fireplace. Coming home is made easier with a mud room w/bench and ample storage off the garage. There is also a roomy laundry area! You will find a sizable bedroom suite offering a walk in closet and tasteful bath w/oversized walk in shower and double sink conveniently located near the 2 additional bedrooms and main bath featuring a classy subway tiled SOT. If you need additional living space, the walk out lower level with full size windows and stubbed for a bath is ready for your finishing ideas. Call to see your new home today!

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO