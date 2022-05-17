ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

2405 South 12th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADORABLE…AFFORDABLE…DESIRABLE! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick cape cod is awaiting a new owner. Main level consists of 2 bedrooms, full bath, completely remodeled kitchen with all appliances...

224 E Main St, Campbellsport, WI, USA

This charming home features a large covered front porch, beautiful hard wood floors and a large backyard. The first level of the home has a spacious bedroom and a living room that lets in plenty of natural light. Just off the large kitchen is a half bathroom and a new back porch. The second level has 3 bedrooms, a newly remodeled bathroom, and a bonus room. The home features a detached 1.5 car garage and a large backyard with a garden area ready to go for Summer planting. The house is near downtown Campbellsport and shops and restaurants.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
1081 Prairie Road, Plymouth, WI, USA

Are you looking for a newer modern home? Look no further, this 3 year new City of Plymouth ranch home awaits you! A welcoming foyer leads your guests into the open concept living area w/vast windows allowing the sun to shine in. The beautiful kitchen featuring granite counters, soft close doors, pantry, Kohler fixtures, and an island overlooks the living room featuring a stylish fireplace. Coming home is made easier with a mud room w/bench and ample storage off the garage. There is also a roomy laundry area! You will find a sizable bedroom suite offering a walk in closet and tasteful bath w/oversized walk in shower and double sink conveniently located near the 2 additional bedrooms and main bath featuring a classy subway tiled SOT. If you need additional living space, the walk out lower level with full size windows and stubbed for a bath is ready for your finishing ideas. Call to see your new home today!
PLYMOUTH, WI
131 Hawthorne Court Chilton WI

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick ranch style home located in Chilton. This home has 2392′ on the main level plus 789′ finished lower level rec space with a bar and pool table included. Main level space includes formal living room PLUS a family room with natural fireplace PLUS a sun room. Lots of space and lots of storage. Lot is 1/3 acre and includes backyard patio for summer entertaining. 2 car attached garage.
CHILTON, WI
MATC Times

9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

100,000 Parts Store Closed, Auction Underway

A Milwaukee institution is no more. Power Equipment Co., better known as “the 100,000 parts store,” is closed and its remaining inventory is being auctioned off. Owner Dan Wiken, who worked daily in the Bay View appliance store, passed away in May 2021 at the age of 92.
MILWAUKEE, WI
W5029 County Road F, Waldo, WI, USA

Move In Ready Country home! If you are looking for a well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home with acreage, this is it! 5+ acres of land situated in the Town of Lyndon this home features a large living room with a natural wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and a separate dining area just off the kitchen. The main level also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a large master bedroom and master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, 3rd full bathroom, an office area and a finished basement that is a great space for entertaining. The 5.5 acres of land has a detached 2 car 28 by 25 ft garage, 2 ponds on the property, a large garden area and a firepit.
WALDO, WI
N4278 Vantreeck Trail Sheboygan Falls WI

Enjoy country living in this spacious property nestled within a charming rural community just outside of Sheboygan Falls. The Spanish Colonial-styled home is stately situated within a beautiful yard and boasts of picturesque views of wildlife and the Onion River from the back deck and patio. The home has five nicely sized bedrooms, three ample baths, two natural fireplaces and an attached garage. There is even a step-down room that could be used for food storage or a wine cellar! The detached two-car garage provides additional storage opportunities for cars or other recreational pursuits. This must-see property will go fast, come take a look before it’s gone!
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Oconomowoc Kmart undergoing remodeling

OCONOMOWOC — The former Kmart building at 1450 Summit Avenue is undergoing remodeling before Sendik’s Food Market moves in this fall. OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue. Jason Gallo,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Small Business Announces Closure

A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
MANITOWOC, WI
Soaring rent prices lead people to buy homes rather than pay rent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The national average for rent prices just hit another record high, now leading many to think about buying in Wisconsin rather than renting. “Any time that prices, go up it’s because they can,” real estate agent at Dallaire Realty, Judd Gehl, emphasized. “People who own property see that they can get more money for rent and they’re taking advantage of it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Milwaukee-area grocery-anchored retail center sells for $15.15 million

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $15.15 million sale of Whitnall Square, a 133,421-square-foot shopping center anchored by Pick ‘N Save in the Milwaukee-area community of Saint Francis, Wisconsin. JLL represented the seller, Newport Capital Partners, and procured the buyer, Savitar Realty Advisors. Constructed between...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Truckers face bumps in the road amidst staffing shortages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
Foundry 45 opens in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Foundry 45 had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 14 to celebrate the opening of the wedding and event venue and bar. Foundry 45 is located at 9480 US-45 in Kewaskum where the Amerahn Bar & Hall was. The owners of Foundry 45, 7 Bridges Road LLC, bought the Amerahn in 2021 and renovated the property into this new event location and bar.
KEWASKUM, WI

