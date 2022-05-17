ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandits, Chiefs ‘Out for Blood’ for ImpactLife

By Brian Weckerly
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Peoria Chiefs are ‘Out for Blood’ to see which team’s fan base can give the most blood during the 2022 season.

The River Banduts and Chiefs have partnered with ImpactLife to encourage blood donation. Fans can use a special code when they schedule an appointment to donate blood through ImpactLife. Donors who use the their team’s code will receive a voucher good for general admission to the final home series between the teams. The winning team will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

For more information about the Out for Blood promotion or to schedule an appointment with ImpactLife, click here .

