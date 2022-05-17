ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

18 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments May 2022

By Staff Report
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 18 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

ANDREW J. PRESTON, 38

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

NICHOLAS A. CALDWELL, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

ALEX J. RILEY, 21

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

CHRISTOPHER MIDDLETON, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

SHAWN E. DALTON, 42

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

MATTHEW THOMAS OSTER, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CARLOS L. WOMACK, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

OVI

AMBER MIEL NEWBERN, 25

Flint, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

TWAMAINE DEWAYNE SNYDER, 19

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

JESSIE DARNELIL BROWN, 22

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

LEON JAMES McREYNOLDS, 48

Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

WILLIE LEE COBY, 52

Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

MAKAYLA ASHLEY FREEMAN, 20

Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

SIERRA ALYSE McLEAN, 20

Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

CAMERON HURTIS WILBORN, 20

Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

ZAHKI R. WALKER, 21

Kettering, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Assault

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Obstructing Official Business

2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts of Trafficking in Heroin

3 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

3 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of Heroin

MICHAEL JUSTIN JASON DAVID LYNN BOSTWICK, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

18 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 13 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46. Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Receiving Stolen Property. ANDREW J. PRESTON,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man found in Ohio River in Ashland identified

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20): The man who was found dead in the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky has been identified. The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the man’s name is William Clements. He was from Huntington, West Virginia. UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is […]
ASHLAND, KY
SCDNReports

Ohio Woman Charged with Killing Her Sister Deemed Competent

Ohio Woman Charged with Killing Her SisterOhio Mugshot. This week, a Butler County judge ruled that an Ohio woman accused of killing her sister was competent to stand trial. According to court records, Monica Pennington was indicted for the shooting death of her sister in October 2021 but pleaded not guilty due to her insanity.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement investigates threats made against Unioto

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a high school student at Unioto. According to reports, a student at the high school made comments, threatening to bring a gun to school and engage in a mass shooting. In a one-call announcement from...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watches expire in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe Thunderstorm Watches in central Ohio on Saturday have expired as of 9:38 p.m. Strong wind gusts, hail, lightning and heavy rain were the main threats with these storms. Hail and lighting were reported in some parts of central Ohio. 📱 Download the 10TV mobile app...
ENVIRONMENT
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police warn of drug 20 times more potent than fentanyl

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fentanyl is regarded as an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid and has gained notoriety as overdoses have become prolific across the nation. Now, officials from the Georgetown Police Department are warning citizens of a new synthetic opioid that could be much more dangerous. Georgetown police...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing preteen reported out of Eskdale found

UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
ESKDALE, WV
SCDNReports

Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserve

Hiker in Ohio Falls to his Death at Nature preserveSCDN Photo Archive. An Ohio man has been reported dead after falling from an overlook while hiking in a nature preserve. The unnamed man was hiking on a trail at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in Rockbridge when the incident occurred.
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Charleston Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston woman pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Caila Vance, 26, admitted to selling suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant on February 8, 2022. The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested after two-state pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say. Officers say the man stole a car from a church parking lot in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
134K+
Followers
5K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

