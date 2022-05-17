18 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments May 2022

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 18 Public Indictments.

An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

ANDREW J. PRESTON, 38

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

NICHOLAS A. CALDWELL, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

ALEX J. RILEY, 21

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

CHRISTOPHER MIDDLETON, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

SHAWN E. DALTON, 42

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

MATTHEW THOMAS OSTER, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CARLOS L. WOMACK, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

OVI

AMBER MIEL NEWBERN, 25

Flint, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

TWAMAINE DEWAYNE SNYDER, 19

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

JESSIE DARNELIL BROWN, 22

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

LEON JAMES McREYNOLDS, 48

Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

WILLIE LEE COBY, 52

Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

MAKAYLA ASHLEY FREEMAN, 20

Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

SIERRA ALYSE McLEAN, 20

Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

CAMERON HURTIS WILBORN, 20

Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog

5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog

ZAHKI R. WALKER, 21

Kettering, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Assault

Tampering with Evidence

2 Counts Obstructing Official Business

2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts of Trafficking in Heroin

3 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

3 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of Heroin

MICHAEL JUSTIN JASON DAVID LYNN BOSTWICK, 24

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound