18 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments May 2022
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 18 Public Indictments.
An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
ANDREW J. PRESTON, 38
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
NICHOLAS A. CALDWELL, 24
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
ALEX J. RILEY, 21
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
CHRISTOPHER MIDDLETON, 45
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
SHAWN E. DALTON, 42
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
MATTHEW THOMAS OSTER, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CARLOS L. WOMACK, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
OVI
AMBER MIEL NEWBERN, 25
Flint, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
TWAMAINE DEWAYNE SNYDER, 19
Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
JESSIE DARNELIL BROWN, 22
Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
LEON JAMES McREYNOLDS, 48
Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
WILLIE LEE COBY, 52
Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
MAKAYLA ASHLEY FREEMAN, 20
Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Marijuana
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
5 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
SIERRA ALYSE McLEAN, 20
Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Marijuana
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
CAMERON HURTIS WILBORN, 20
Ypsilanti, Michigan, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Marijuana
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
2 Counts Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Analog
5 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
2 Counts Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog
ZAHKI R. WALKER, 21
Kettering, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Assault
Tampering with Evidence
2 Counts Obstructing Official Business
2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts of Trafficking in Heroin
3 Counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
3 Counts of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of Heroin
MICHAEL JUSTIN JASON DAVID LYNN BOSTWICK, 24
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Comments / 1