South Salt Lake, UT

$5,000 reward offered for information on puppy thrown from car

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WVOg_0fhQ0idY00

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information on those involved in throwing a 2-month-old puppy out of moving car in South Salt Lake last week.

The Humane Society of Utah is offering the reward in hopes it leads to an arrest or conviction.

Malin, the dog rescued by South Salt Lake Animal Services, underwent surgery Monday after breaking both her hind legs, fracturing two ribs and suffering a punctured lung during the incident.

Officials said Malin, who appears to be a long-haired Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, was thrown from a car at 3300 South 300 West on Friday.

"South Salt Lake Animal Services handled Malin's injuries with urgency and deep compassion, ensuring Malin received the treatment she needed," said the Humane Society's Rachel Heatley. "We only hope this reward will help bring the perpetrators of this cruelty to justice."

Malin is expected to make a full recovery , but might have a small limp throughout her life. She was released from the hospital Tuesday and brought back to the animal shelter.

Anyone with information on Malin is asked to call South Salt Lake Animal Service's Office dispatch at 801-840-4000.

