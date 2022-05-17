PETA urges empathy programs in schools after Bradley County dog abuse video

This afternoon, Signal Mountain Police Department held their second annual Bike Ride and Bike Rodeo Event. The event was all about teaching kids “bike safety.” They had various course obstacles to complete and were given the chance to get helmets fitted properly and learn about basic bike maintenance. Officer Aaron Bayer organized the event. Bayer said it’s especially important kids know bike safety in Signal Mountain because it’s a community with a lot of outdoor activity. “Our community is actually very big on outdoors activities. Like biking, walking, so this is a really good way to get the kids to safely be able to practice their skills.” Bayer said. “So, when they do make it out to the big road when they’re older they’ll be safer and have a much better time.” The SMPD also raffled off bikes to give away at the event.

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO