Over 600 flags and poles will be on display this year for the Avenue of Flags at Graceland and Calvary cemeteries in Webster City. Webster City American Legion Post 191 will be busy putting up the flags on Friday,May 27. On Thursday, May 26, the Legion will be cleaning out the in-ground flag holders as needed. On May 27 at 9:00 a.m., Legion members and volunteers will start placing the flags around the cemetery. The flags will be on display until Friday,June 3rd when the flags will be removed and put back in storage starting at 9:00 in the morning. If you have your cemetery flag stored at home and you want it locate in a specific spot it needs to be installed no later than Wednesday,May 25. Also, if you want to keep it at home for storage it needs to be removed by the end of the day on Thursday,June 2nd. If not will be put in the Legion’s mass storage trailers. If you would like to help with either install or removal or both pleae be at the Avenue of Flags Building on the east side of Graceland cemetery at 8:45. Also, please bring a pair of gloves because the aluminum poles will get your hands very dirty. If you have any questions please contact Dan Brown at 515-297-1567 or Richard Stroner at 641-780-2814.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO