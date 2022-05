The 18-year-old accused of gunning down ten Black people at a Buffalo grocery store was in court today. The suspect was ordered held without bail in a three-minute hearing that was fraught with tension. Some spectators in the courtroom took advantage of that brief appearance to send him a message, calling him a “coward.” There was no reaction from the accused killer as he was led away in shackles and handcuffs.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO