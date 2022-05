Benitolink has some wonderful national partners who are determined to rebuild local nonprofit news and see it thrive. The Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) is one of them and BenitoLink has just received our final match figure from our 2021 Fall Fundraising Campaign. Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) NewsMatch and the Knight Foundation delivered way beyond the original $13,000 pledged to us. Instead BenitoLink was sent a NewsMatch check for $25,500, thanks to two areas in which we excelled: robust community support through local matching funds of all sizes and strong representation of our diverse community on the BenitoLink team and board of directors.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO