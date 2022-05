POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three robbery suspects are in custody following a high-speed chase Friday. Police say the three may have been involved in an earlier robbery at the Walgreens on the 900 block of Yellowstone Highway in Pocatello just before 10 a.m. Police say they tried to jump over the pharmacy counter and took some drugs. Investigators believe two of them committed the burglary while the third drove the getaway car.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO