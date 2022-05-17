ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban leader says reopening schools for girls hinges on dress codes

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Taliban deputy leader and Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said in a rare interview that aired Monday that the reopening of schools for girls would be dependent on establishing conditions related to dress codes.

Haqqani spoke in an interview with CNN about education in terms of “the situation that exists in Afghanistan concerning the issue of hijab,” saying that “if someone is giving away their daughters or sisters, they do that based on total trust.”

“We must establish the conditions, so that we can ensure their honor and security. We are acting to ensure this,” he told to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“We all believe that education has been created as a blessing from God which has been made essential to both men and women,” the deputy leader continued. “As I mentioned earlier, there is no one that is opposed to education.”

Earlier this year, the Taliban closed secondary schools to girls until a reopening plan compliant with Islamic law was established.

That decision came after the Ministry of Education promised that all students would return to school after months of education-related restrictions on high school-aged girls.

The Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021 after a bungled withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Since then, the country has suffered economically, and the insurgent group has limited rights for women and girls.

When the Taliban last ruled in Afghanistan, female education was restricted, as were most employment opportunities for women.

The Taliban issued a decree earlier this month requiring women to be covered in head-to-toe clothing in public.

Citing the decree, Haqqani said in his interview with Amanpour that he was “committed to the rights of everyone.

“We are not forcing women to wear hijab, but we are advising them and preaching to them from time to time,” he said. “Hijab is also creating a dignified environment for women’s education and work. Hijab is not compulsory, but it is an Islamic order that everyone should implement.”

POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christiane Amanpour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Female Education#Dress Codes#Interior#Cnn#Hijab#Islamic#The Ministry Of Education
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
MILITARY
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
