Media coverage of serious issues with Mind Springs Health, particularly at the Grand Junction facility and in Summit County, certainly warrant media coverage, but I am concerned that, as is so often the case, our media finds a “titillating” issue with an agency or organization and works it mercilessly to the detriment of the whole story, the big picture and all the good folks who work hard and care about their agency and the people it serves. This is happening with Mind Springs Health.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO