Manchester City will win the Premier League title if they beat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season.Pep Guardiola’s team have been pushed to the end by Liverpool but come into the final day of the campaign with the title in their hands.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be out to win Liverpool the Premier League crown and spoil the party at the Etihad.But if City get over the line they will secure a fourth Premier League title in five seasons under Guardiola.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Manchester City...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 MINUTES AGO