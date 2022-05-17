ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Asks Jan. 6 Committee for Transcripts to Help With Criminal Investigation

By William Vaillancourt
 4 days ago
The Justice Department has asked the Jan. 6 committee to turn over transcripts of interviews it has conducted, signaling that Attorney General Merrick Garland’s probe into the attack on the Capitol could be intensifying.

The New York Times reported the news on Tuesday, noting that the committee was made aware last month that interviews it had conducted “may contain information relevant to a criminal investigation we are conducting,” as Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves wrote to the committee. Polite and Graves requested the panel “provide to us transcripts of these interviews, and of any additional interviews you conduct in the future.”

More than 1,000 people have appeared before the committee so far, including Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as well as several former aides in the Trump administration. But more than a dozen close Trump allies, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have refused to cooperate.

According to the Times , investigators at the Justice Department and at the committee have been conducting their work separately, “except for at times communicating to ensure that a witness is not scheduled to appear before different investigators at the same time.”

The Justice Department has charged more than 700 individuals for their role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, including several for seditious conspiracy .

The Times reports that the Justice Department is working its way up the chain by looking into actions of the “Stop the Steal” rally planners , but notes that the Jan. 6 committee and the DOJ have yet to reach an agreement regarding the sharing of interview transcripts.

Garland told reporters last month that he will “follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.”

POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
