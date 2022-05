Burnley forward Ashley Barnes has claimed there are some referees who would be happy to see the club relegated this weekend due to an undeserved reputation for playing "ugly". Former Clarets boss Sean Dyche had a long-standing gripe about the number of big decisions he believed went against his side, and it has continued since his exit last month, with contentious decisions over penalties and a red card in each of Burnley's last two games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO