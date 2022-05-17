ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man indicted for capital murder in 2019 death of Celestino Rodriguez

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yo57C_0fhPvUjZ00

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Hampton was indicted Tuesday for capital murder in the August 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwqHV_0fhPvUjZ00
Image of Celestino Rodriguez provided by family

Hampton, 55, was one of three indicted for murder in the death of Rodriguez. Heather Casias, 37, and Brett Garza, 36, were also indicted for murder.

However, as of Tuesday, Hampton was the only one indicted for capital murder.

Rodriguez was reported missing August 3, 2019. A Silver Alert was issued two days later on August 5.

Several days after Rodriguez was reported missing, his body was found in Hale County.

In total, six people were indicted on various charges connected to Rodriguez’s murder. Freddie Salinas was indicted for tampering with evidence and Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ongoing coverage – the murder of Celestino Rodriguez Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Saturday morning death

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police searching for missing Texline woman last heard from in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. According to a news release from the department, 23-year-old Miranda Jasmine Montanez, a Texline resident, was reported missing through the Amarillo Police Department on April 26. She reportedly made contact with a family member […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Child seriously injured, struck by vehicle at 50th & T

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T. The call came in around 5 p.m. The child was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The area has...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford Ave. that killed a pedestrian. Police say 45-year-old Ramon Ramirez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died. Investigators say it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hampton
Person
Celestino Rodriguez
Lonestar 99.5

Aggravated Robbery Victim Shoots & Kills 19-Year-Old Lubbock Man

Update: A suspect in an attempted armed robbery turned fatal shooting is now in custody. Lubbock Police Department Public Information Officer Kasie Davis said Thursday afternoon that 18-year-old Damion Moore was apprehended in the 4600 block of North Frankford Ave. by officers with the department's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo PD: Missing 23-year-old woman believed to be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from in nearly three weeks. According to the Amarillo Police Department, Miranda Jasmine Montanez, 23, was reported missing through APD on Apr. 26. She made contacted a family member by phone on May 1 and was removed from being missing.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Missing woman found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a woman thought to be missing last week has now been found. APD said 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley came into the police department and spoke with Special Victims detectives. Officials said Crumbley is safe and no longer a missing person.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman indicted for February murder in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a complaint filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Jameeka Monique Bates, 25, was indicted on charges in connection with the shooting death of an Amarillo man. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Bates was arrested and charged with murder in February after the shooting death of Amon Morgan, 26 in […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Another Person Found in an Amarillo Dumpster

Amarillo has some crazy things happening these days. I mean seriously, this is one of those things where you go, "are you serious?" The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call Thursday morning, May 19th. The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection station discovered a body on a solid waste truck. As of this time, the APD has not released the name of the deceased because they have not been able to notify the next of kin. The case is still under investigation.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy