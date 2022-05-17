ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, IL

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball once again sets standard for area programs

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1Lmb_0fhPtj6000

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden has long been the standard for success in central Illinois and once again, the Spartans are in position to make some more history. SJO wrapped up its regular season on Monday with a 32-2 record and an Illini Prairie Conference championship. The Spartans are a top seed in the Millikin sectional and are looking for their ninth-straight regional title. Playing a tough schedule has been a staple for head coach Josh Haley, who has made two trips to state, finishing runner-up in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

“Anytime you’re in big games it helps you preparation wise,” Haley said. “You’ve been in those heart pumping moments and I think it helps the kids, it helps the coaching staff. We have a routine as far as how we scout, how we prepare, and then how we get into the game. I think all our past success helps us each season.”

St. Joseph-Ogden opens up postseason play on Wednesday facing Paxton-Buckley-Loda at the Hoopeston Area Regional. If they win, the Spartans will face either Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin or Clifton Central for the title on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Be on the look out for Armadillos here in the State of Illinois

Apparently, due to a number of factors Armadillos are migrating further north which is why the animal that is famously southern can now be found in the Land of Lincoln, and if you see one you should report it. According to an article from fox2now.com, Armadillos are now breeding in...
wevv.com

Air44 footage shows storm damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
NBC Chicago

EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Southeast Illinois

A tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) swept through two southeastern Illinois communities on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Weather service staffers who surveyed storm damage Friday determined that an EF-2 tornado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Saint Joseph, IL
Sports
City
Standard, IL
City
Saint Joseph, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois College Student Makes Serious Profit Off $10 Goodwill Purchase

Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way. I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Early voting begins, university wants ban on word ‘obesity,’ honoring crossing guards

While Illinois’ primary election will be Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early is under way. By Illinois law, voters can cast their ballots at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Camps ready for summer season with COVID testing available

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the summer season approaching, the Illinois Department of Public Health is helping camps get ready by offering free rapid COVID tests for summer camp participants. With COVID-19 lingering, camp counselors want to make sure they are prepared for potential outbreaks and stopping them before they happen. They will also be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans#Sjo#Illini Prairie Conference#Paxton Buckley Loda#Nexstar Media Inc
foxillinois.com

Reported Illinois tornado knocks down trees, damages homes

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings. Mount Carmel Police Chief Mike McWilliams says people told officers they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city’s south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Severe weather hits South Central Illinois

Cleanup continues Friday on a path of storm damage from north of Breese to near Jamestown in Clinton County where one trained storm spotter reported seeing a tornado. Several large outbuildings were heavily damaged and one semi-trailer was moved across the road. The Centralia area was also hit hard, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
khqa.com

American Idol finalist returns to rock her Illinois hometown

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — American Idol hopeful Leah Marlene rocked her hometown concert Tuesday. The 20-year-old is vying for the top spot in the hit ABC show. She performed Tuesday night in front of family, friends, and fans in her hometown of Normal, Illinois. If you didn't get to...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman dies at Adam Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman from Virginia, Illinois, died after falling into Adam Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park, according to park officials. They said her body was recovered Thursday evening. Adam Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County […]
VIRGINIA, IL
WCIA

Operation Honor Guard 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Operation Honor Guard is underway across central Illinois. Honor guards across the area help give military funerals to veterans. WCIA is helping raise money for those guards to pay for gas, their uniforms and other necessities. You can help these organizations by stopping by any of our donation locations or you […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy