Former Princeton pastor jailed in Douglas Co. on sexual assault charge

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Any leftover rain showers should begin to clear as we head through the morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is the possibility of a stray shower throughout the day, but most should stay dry. Temperatures climb into the upper 50 and lower 60s for daytime highs before a cold front knocks down temperatures as we head through the later afternoon hours into the evening. Through the overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Some low-lying inland locations away from the lake could see a frost, so be sure to bring in or cover up any susceptible plants. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO