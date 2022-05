Within two years, he’ll master his role at Bar Le Côte, where he now works in Los Olivos, and then open his own brick-and-mortar business. These may seem like ambitious goals for a 25-year-old chef from Santa Maria, but Gomez is confident for good reason. Not only is he making a name for himself as the youngest member of the kitchen team at Bar Le Côte — the second restaurant opened by the owners of Bell’s in Los Alamos, winner of one of Santa Barbara County’s first Michelin stars — but Gomez is turning street-style tacos into sold-out pop-ups under the name Gomez y Gomez.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO