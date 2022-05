Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a giant beehive? It’s probably not something you’ve ever thought of before, but there is an Airbnb bee farm stay in Italy that you’ll want to add to your travel bucket list ASAP. The Wonder Bee & Bee on Airbnb gives you a chance to stay in your very own apiary that has a million bee neighbors. Of course, if you’re having flashbacks to that scene in My Girl, no need to worry. The nine beehives surrounding the Airbnb stay are protected by a net, so you don’t have to worry about the bees coming into your home away from home.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO