ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson, NFL talks begin

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Before he travels to the Bahamas to work out with new teammates, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met with NFL investigators on Tuesday to discuss his legal matters with lead investigator Lisa Friel, ESPN reported.

Friel conducts investigations for the NFL on matters related to the personal conduct policy and, when violations are found, helps mete out punishment. Watson can be fined or suspended if the NFL rules that he violated the league policy on personal conduct.

Two grand juries in Texas did not indict Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits around allegations of sexual misconduct with women who claim they met the quarterback while providing professional massage services.

The Athletic reported the NFL has interviewed multiple women involved in the civil case.

NFL Punishment Likely Looming

Players who were not convicted of crimes have still faced fines and suspensions under the same policy, including retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In 2010, Roethlisberger was not indicted on sexual assault charges in Georgia, but the NFL investigated and determined he would be suspended six games without pay. A 20-year-old college student accused Roethlisberger of wrongdoing following an incident in a bar bathroom.

Upon appeal, Roethlisberger’s suspension was reduced to four games, but commissioner Roger Goodell made clear his actions warranted punishment.

“My decision today is not based on a finding that you violated Georgia law, or on a conclusion that differs from that of the local prosecutor,” Goodell wrote in a letter to Roethlisberger. “That said, you are held to a higher standard as an NFL player, and there is nothing about your conduct in Milledgeville that can remotely be described as admirable, responsible, or consistent with either the values of the league or the expectations of our fans.”

Watson said at his introductory press conference with the Browns, who signed him to a $230 million contract, that the claims were unfounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQLsh_0fhPsffj00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

But in a pre-trial deposition last week, Watson admitted at least one massage therapist left their session in tears and he sent her an apology, according to attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women.

Buzbee previously shared the message in question.

“Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable,” he wrote, according to the screenshot from plaintiff lawyers. “Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies.”

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Jack Nicklaus: Saudis Offered Me $100M+ to be Face of LIV Golf

Greg Norman was not atop the leaderboard of the LIV Golf Invitational Series organizers, who pursued and preferred Jack Nicklaus, according to the 73-time PGA Tour winner. “I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg is doing,” Nicklaus said in a story with Fire Pit Collective. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.'”
GOLF
Field Level Media

Cardinals’ Odds Hit by DeAndre Hopkins Suspension

The NFL’s six-game suspension of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led several sportsbooks to shift their futures odds for the Arizona Cardinals. DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet and WynnBet told Field Level Media that the news did not impact the Cardinals’ Super Bowl odds. However, several sportsbooks did shift other futures markets.
GLENDALE, AZ
Field Level Media

MLB Suspends Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Two Seasons

Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer a total of 324 games — effectively two full seasons — without pay on Friday for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. The ban is effective immediately and would last into the 2024 season. While the Commissioner’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Athletic#Steelers
thecomeback.com

Alabama players react to Nick Saban’s comments

The world of college football has been reacting to the feud between Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. He also made comments about Deion Sanders and Jackson State as well, which didn’t sit too well with Coach Prime. Saban said that A&M “bought players”...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts to Jimbo Fisher absolutely destroying Nick Saban

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher reamed out Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Thursday morning, responding with great fury to Saban’s accusations that A&M “bought every player on their team” using NIL deals after they beat out Bama in recruiting for this most recent class. Fisher — who coached under Saban at LSU — called the comments “despicable” and also called him a “narcissist,” among other things, during his lengthy rant, which had everybody grabbing their popcorn. This includes Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who used to be on Saban’s staff at Bama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Cut Former Cowboys Player With Failed Physical

The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Reggie Robinson after he failed his physical. Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns after the Texans cut ties with him. Houston only had him for a couple of months after claiming him off waivers from Dallas. He sat out the entire 2021...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Cowherd: Mayfield should 'lose the ego,' stay in Cleveland

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns remain at a standstill as the NFL offseason continues. And while Mayfield's time in Cleveland is essentially over, his name remains on the team's roster. It's no secret that Mayfield is ready to move on from the Browns' jampacked QB room, which now includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy