ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Fire truck donated to Springfield vocational school

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local vocational school is getting a new educational toy. Springfield Fire Department donated a fire truck to the Capital Area Career Center on...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Sangchris Lake now a no wake lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangchris Lake is now a "no wake lake." Sangchris Lake State Park officials posted that signs are now up at all three boat ramps making it official. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is a no wake lake for motors larger than 25HP. That means if...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Wienermobile makes stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A well-known vehicle made an appearance at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) in Springfield. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was out front of the ALPLM until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Don't worry if you missed seeing the famed vehicle on Tuesday, the Wienermobile will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Animal Control director fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is now under new leadership. On Monday, the now-former director Greg Largent was removed from his role. This change comes after a review of Sangamon County Animal Control's policies and procedures by Stratton-Reichert Law Firm. The law firm was called in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
newschannel20.com

Traffic light repairs at Veterans and Washington

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Springfield should prepare for fewer lanes to be available near Veterans Parkway and Washington Street. Traffic light repairs are set for the area around 7 a.m. Thursday. Lanes will be reduced on northbound Veterans and eastbound Washington. Repair work is expected to be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

String of suspicious fires in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A string of suspicious house fires in Jacksonville has the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Jacksonville Police investigating. The most recent fire was Monday at a vacant house in the 600 block of North East Street, according to our media partner WLDS. The...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Getting Twisted with Springfield's Loc Goddess

Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Law enforcement gear up for Border to Border campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement across Illinois is on the hunt for distracted drivers. This weekend they kick off the Border to Border campaign. Troopers, police officers, and deputies will be on the road making sure people are wearing seatbelts and minding traffic laws. It's an effort to...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#Fire Truck#Educational Toy#Charity#Wics
newschannel20.com

Carle now offering boosters for children between 5-11

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Carle Foundation Hospital is now offering booster shots for those between the ages of 5-11, just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer booster. Tuesday was the first day the booster shot was offered at clinics throughout the Champaign-Urbana community. The hospital network said...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot by suspect on bicycle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of South Spring. Springfield Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 12:08 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the left side of his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Taking a walk for storytime in Ashland

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Encouraging a love of reading while getting families outside. On Friday, Prairie Skies Public Library opened its StoryWalk in Ashland. It's dedicated in honor of former librarian Liz Wallbaum. The walk is designed for families to actively read together and enjoy the outdoors at the...
ASHLAND, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man caught with loaded AK47, armor vest

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after Taylorville Police say they caught him with a loaded AK47 with one in the chamber. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says officers were patrolling Friday when a citizen called says a suspicious person was in the area. Officers...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
newschannel20.com

Missing Decatur woman with health condition found safe

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Torressa Perry has been found and is safe. A Decatur woman is missing and considered to be in danger. Decatur Police say 46-year-old Torressa Perry was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Monday. We're told she left her home on foot and hasn't been...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man hit by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit by a train as Francis Smithers. The 41-year-old was from Springfield. Allmon said he died after being struck by a train near North 9th St. and East Converse St. on May 20, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangchris Lake State Park bathroom vandalized

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A bathroom was vandalized over the weekend at Sangchris Lake State Park. Officials say the "privy" at Strawkus point was badly damaged. The bathroom is closed until further notice. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Illinois Conservation Police.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur home sustains heavy fire, water damage

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A home in Decatur sustained heavy fire and water damage on Saturday at around 6:40 p.m. The Decatur Fire Department was called to the scene at 629 W. Prairie after a reported structure fire. When a crew first arrived, they found heavy flames coming from...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Training underway for election judges ahead of midterms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Officials across the state are gearing up for the upcoming midterm elections and election judges are needed. The judges will work at polling places on Election Day, and make sure all election materials are properly returned to the Sangamon County building. Election judges are also...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Peoria ranked 50th best place to live in the U.S.

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three Illinois communities were ranked in the top 150 places to live in the United States. U.S. News and World Report released its annual list which includes Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend. Peoria, Illinois comes in at number 50. Chicago was ranked 79 while...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

American Idol hopeful from Illinois thanks fans

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An American Idol hopeful is saying thank you to her fans. Leah Marlene came in third place on the hit ABC show. While the Normal, Illinois native didn't take home the number one spot, she's still grateful for the experience and says this is only the beginning.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy