Boil order issued in Pea Ridge
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire hydrant blew off causing a boil order in Pea Ridge, according to Kim Thornhill, office manager for Pea Ridge Water Department.
The Givens subdivision and addresses north, including Mariano Road are affected by the issued order.
Residents must boil water briskly for five minutes prior consumption, according to Thornhill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers more information for hygienic steps, cleaning and caring for your pets.
