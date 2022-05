Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together! According to People and Entertainment Tonight, the singer reportedly gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, although his name has yet to be revealed. TMZ first reported the exciting update on May 19. According to an ET source, Rihanna gave birth in Los Angeles. "They have not left each other's side," the source told ET about the new parents. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a longtime. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for confirmation, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO