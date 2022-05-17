ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta, MI

Mecosta VFW to Celebrate 90 Years

By Adam Bartelmay
 4 days ago

This weekend, a northern Michigan veteran’s organization will be celebrating 90 years of support for those who sacrificed to serve our country.

The Mecosta Veterans of Foreign Wars post is full of memorabilia that looks back on the generations of men and women who have been members there. It’s an organization where veterans can come together and share stories they may not feel comfortable telling others. It’s a place where the people know what they’ve been through.

The Mecosta VFW is also using their 90th anniversary celebration to do even more outreach to veterans who may not know what they have to offer.

“I’ll engage these individuals and say, ‘hey! We’ve got all this stuff. Let us help you,’ and we’ll get them in here and do everything else,” said Vice Post Commander Jason Vallette.

The celebration gets underway this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the VFW in Mecosta with a cornhole tournament. Then, at 3 p.m., there will be a presentation focused on the surviving members of the post to thank them for their support.

