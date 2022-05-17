ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Parents say Tulsa Amateur Athletic Union coach owes them hundreds of dollars

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqFjF_0fhPsNyl00

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Amateur Athletic Union coach is receiving backlash after some parents say he owes them hundreds of dollars.

Casaundra Mitchell signed her daughter up to play BQ3 under coach Brandon Queen. She says she paid $250 for the uniform, and that price didn’t include practice and tournament fees.

Casaundra says she paid lots of money for Olivia to play, but never received what she paid for.

“We paid all of our dues, given all of our money, for our uniforms too. We were supposed to meet up for our practices, then COVID happened. We didn’t hear anything and that was the end of it,” said Casaundra. “We were supposed to start back up, but we never heard anything.”

Casaundra isn’t alone. Other families are coming forward with receipts, showing payments made to Queen. Another mother asked Queen for a refund. In a text message obtained by FOX23, Queen says his Venmo account “froze” after all of the requests were sent.

Another parent said he received a refund, but it wasn’t from Queen. He had to contact Venmo to get it.

FOX23 tried messaging Queen on Facebook three weeks ago, but his page was deleted. The e-mail address listed on his BQ3 training site bounced back when an e-mail was sent.

FOX23 spoke with Queen briefly on the phone Tuesday morning. He said he needed to speak to his lawyer first.

In a team group chat, Queen posted that he would refund everyone by April 8, 2022. Parents say they are still waiting. Some say they are filing police reports.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma Junior Masters Champion Jenni Roller shares tips on playing Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. — The PGA Championship continues in Tulsa this weekend, attracting tens of thousands of spectators to see the best golfers in the world at Southern Hills. In order to gain a better understanding of the challenges of the course, FOX23 News spoke with 18-year old Jenni Roller of Jenks who just prevailed at the Oklahoma Junior Masters on May 7th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Will Rogers Stampede coming to Claremore May 26-29

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The 76th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo is just around the corner. This year’s rodeo will be held May 26 through May 29 at Stampede Park in Claremore. The six-time Small Rodeo of the Year takes place on Memorial Day weekend and offers something for the whole family. Events include bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, mutton bustin’, rodeo clowns and much, much more!
CLAREMORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America said Woods has withdrawn. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate body found in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a body found in a church parking lot in east Tulsa Friday morning. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car. Police said around 5:30 a.m.,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amateur Athletic Union#Police#Covid#Venmo
KRMG

Driver arrested in connection with crash that killed an Oklahoma high school student

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a driver in connection with a crash that killed a Westmoore High School student Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the student was driving a motorcycle north on Western Avenue near Southwest 104th Street when he struck an SUV pulling out of a driveway. EMSA performed CPR, but police said the teenager’s injuries were too severe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

IRONMAN triathlon events kick off Saturday with IRONKIDS fun run

TULSA, Okla. — Eastern Oklahoma and the Osage Hills will play host to the second edition of the Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon on Sunday. But before athletes compete, the kiddos got a chance to partake in the course and braved the windy conditions on Saturday. What is...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Muscogee Nation casino reopens Muskogee location after flood damage

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials are reopening its Muskogee location Friday, May 20. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino, located at 3420 W. Peak Blvd. in Muskogee, Okla., closed two weeks ago due to heavy rain that flooded much of the area. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma House passes bill banning abortion at conception

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed a bill that would ban abortions at conception. House Bill 4327 also would be enforced using civil lawsuits. The bill could be the strictest abortion ban Oklahoma has passed. This comes on the heels of a leaked Supreme Court...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

McIlroy's wild ride leads him on fringe of PGA contention

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — The brilliant Northern Irishman who set the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship a decade ago will need to mount his biggest comeback Sunday if he wants to win a third Wanamaker Trophy. First-round leader Rory McIlroy, whose stellar...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Road closures planned in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A portion of Hillcrest Drive will be closed beginning May 31 to repair a glitch that occurred with some of the material used in the road’s rehabilitation project last fall, the city of Bartlesville reported. Both lanes of the road will be closed and detours in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately two to three weeks to complete.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy