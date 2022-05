OMAK - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation were gifted 328 acres of land that belonged to Wagner Ranch after it was taken from the tribes decades ago. On Thursday, a signing ceremony was held that transferred the deed from Wagner Ranch to the tribes via the Methow Conservancy. The Wagner Ranch includes 328 acres of largely undisturbed riverfront land which will now be held in conservation to protect valuable fish and wildlife habitat. The land lies in the heart of Methow Tribe territory; the Methow Tribe is one of the tribes of the Confederated Colville Tribes. The land will be conserved under the guidance of Methow descendants through Colville Tribal ownership. The Tribes’ Fish and Wildlife Anadromous Program will work in the watershed doing salmon recovery. In addition, there is potential for restoration of native plants.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO