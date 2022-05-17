Officer shortage impacts local crime-fighting efforts

Roseva Stewart, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Twin Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a brief stay. Roseva Malee (Clay) Stewart was born in Unionville on March 8, 1929, the daughter of Chester and Lottie (Eitel) Clay, who preceded her in death. She married John Porter Stewart on July 3, 1947. Roseva and John moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and John worked for Buick, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile for four years. Then they moved to Putnam County where John farmed and worked for Davis Chevrolet. Roseva worked at Ben Franklin Variety Store in Kirksville and also in Kansas City. She worked as a nurses’ aide at the Stickler Hospital in Kirksville. She worked at McGraw-Edison in Centerville and Kirksville and Dun-Lap Manufacturing Co. in Unionville. Roseva was a wonderful seamstress and loved to quilt. She also loved to spend time doing yard work and growing flowers and canning the produce from her garden. She liked to paint and draw and took great delight in the new babies in her family. Due to her living location Roseva had fun keeping an eye on Putnam County school activities. She and John enjoyed camping and deer hunting. Roseva also took great pleasure in her nieces, nephews, and extended family.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO