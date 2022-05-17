ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Officer shortage impacts local crime-fighting efforts

By Caelan McGee
ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNortheast Missouri — There has been an increase in crime in the Heartland, with car break-ins, theft and burglaries up across the board. Local law enforcement says that they are trying to step up to combat the rise, but the shortage of available officers is causing a strain on their ability...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Fugitive wanted for violating probation captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wanted for violating probation in Camden County, Missouri, was caught Friday afternoon in Memphis. Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO Christopher Daniel Smith, 47, of Alexandria, Missouri, was arrested without incident at 1:15 p.m. Friday on Adams Street. Smith had earlier...
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of ramming parked car with stolen truck

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces almost a half-dozen charges after a parked car in Kirksville was rammed by a stolen pickup truck. It happened on the afternoon of May 10, 2022, at 1016 North Oakland Avenue. According to court documents, the suspect, Alexander Cima, 22, of...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa firefighters set house on fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A firefighter’s job usually involves preventing fires, but in Ottumwa on Wednesday, crews started one. The Ottumwa Fire Department is helping the city revitalize its neighborhoods by destroying a handful of abandoned properties. Wednesday's task involved burning a city-owned placarded home on Olney Street. Crews...
OTTUMWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
Kirksville, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

Kirksville firefighters battle blaze at local restaurant

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville emergency crews rushed to a kitchen fire at a local restaurant late Friday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., a fire was reported at the Kababesh Grill at the corner of Baltimore Street and Normal Avenue in Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Fire Chief Travis Gregory told KTVO...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri's abortion trigger law, explained

JEFFERSON CITY — With the nation still reeling from the leaked Supreme Court draft decision, revealing plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, Missouri is one of thirteen states with a "trigger law" that would outlaw abortion in the Show-Me State. "A trigger law is a law that goes on...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Parent files complaint against teacher at Ottumwa Christian School

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa mom is now questioning the way her child was punished at school. The complaint she filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services this week involves a teacher at Ottumwa Christian School. The parents weren’t comfortable talking with KTVO about the situation, but...
OTTUMWA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ashcroft
ktvo.com

Roseva Stewart, 93, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Roseva Stewart, 93, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Twin Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a brief stay. Roseva Malee (Clay) Stewart was born in Unionville on March 8, 1929, the daughter of Chester and Lottie (Eitel) Clay, who preceded her in death. She married John Porter Stewart on July 3, 1947. Roseva and John moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and John worked for Buick, Pontiac, and Oldsmobile for four years. Then they moved to Putnam County where John farmed and worked for Davis Chevrolet. Roseva worked at Ben Franklin Variety Store in Kirksville and also in Kansas City. She worked as a nurses’ aide at the Stickler Hospital in Kirksville. She worked at McGraw-Edison in Centerville and Kirksville and Dun-Lap Manufacturing Co. in Unionville. Roseva was a wonderful seamstress and loved to quilt. She also loved to spend time doing yard work and growing flowers and canning the produce from her garden. She liked to paint and draw and took great delight in the new babies in her family. Due to her living location Roseva had fun keeping an eye on Putnam County school activities. She and John enjoyed camping and deer hunting. Roseva also took great pleasure in her nieces, nephews, and extended family.
UNIONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Wapello County Republicans host 20th annual flag disposal event

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Wapello County residents had the opportunity to properly dispose of old American flags at Greater Ottumwa park, Saturday. The Wapello County Republicans hosted the annual flag disposal event for its 20th year. KTVO had the chance to learn more about the process behind properly disposing of...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Northeast Missouri#State#Kcpd
ktvo.com

Delaware North to vacate Honey Creek Resort premises April 2023

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The Appanoose Board of Supervisors met with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to discuss future ownership of Honey Creek Resort, May 9. Discussions started after the company managing the resort, Delaware North, announced its plans to vacate the premises April of 2023. The Iowa...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off event in Kirksville is Saturday

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville residents can get rid of any old household hazardous waste materials they have on Saturday. The household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off event will take place at Kirksville Public Works Complex from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required and are limited. If you don't have...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ktvo.com

Ottumwa Community Schools names new director of curriculum and instruction

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa School District has named Maria Lantz its new director of curriculum and instruction. Lantz will begin her duties on July 1, pending board approval. Lantz is currently an associate principal for instruction at Stowe Elementary in Des Moines. For seven years, Lantz served as...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktvo.com

Iowa's unemployment rate falls to 3% in April

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3% in April. That is down from 3.3% in March and 4.5% the year before. The national rate remained at 3.6%. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Ellen Kincanon, 62, of Green City, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Ellen “Ellie” Kincanon of Green City passed away on May 18, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and in the peace of her home. On September 19, 1959, Ellie was born in Corning, Iowa to Ed and Rosalee Dixon and Wayne Sayre. She married Pat Kincanon on March 20, 1976 in Green City at the Assembly of God Church. To this union, Bradley Allen (Heather) Kincanon and Tisha Lynn (Craig) Hill were born.
GREEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Going behind the scenes of pageantry

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — When you think of pageants, the glitz and glam are usually the first thing that comes to mind. But what does it really take to be a pageant queen? Well, one Heartland student shows us what she's doing behind the scenes as she prepares to compete for Miss Missouri's Outstanding Teen.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy