On May 9 at 8:55 a.m. a road rage incident was reported on Interstate 90. An officer was able to locate and stop the suspected driver. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed that the driver was twitching, swearing, and slurring his words. The officer also observed suspected illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments in the car. The driver was arrested.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO