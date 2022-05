U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes, a Houston native, has come under fire in the past for making controversial comments on the record. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan and has served in the Southern District of Texas in Houston since 1985. Since then, he has drawn praise from some for standing firm on defendant’s rights and civil liberties, and criticism from others for outlandish statements he’s made in court, to plaintiffs, prosecutors, defense lawyers and federal agents that belittle women and center on people’s appearance and improper courtroom attire.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO