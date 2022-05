Adrian native, Teresa Smith, began her 42 year career with Adrian Bank following her graduation. At that time, Adrian Bank had only the one location in Adrian. Since then, Adrian Bank has established two more locations, one in Archie and one in Butler. As the bank has grown and expanded, so has Teresa’s career within the bank. Eventually Teresa advanced to the position of Bank Manager at the Butler branch.

