Domtar oversized load trips to impact traffic Wednesday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar plans to relocate several large items in Kingsport on Wednesday, which could lead to extra congestion in some areas.

According to the City of Kingsport, Domtar will make four oversized load trips between its facility on Tilthammer Drive near Ridgefields and its downtown plant. The company will be transporting heavy rolls.

The trucks will travel along Netherland Inn Road and West Center Street with assistance from the Kingsport Police Department.

(Image: City of Kingsport)

Traffic will be stopped at three locations around 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to allow the trucks to use oncoming lanes:

West Industry Drive at Netherland Inn Road

Fort Robinson Drive at West Center Street

West Sullivan Street/Fairview Avenue at West Center Street

For each trip, it should take the trucks five to seven minutes to pass through those locations.

The city encourages drivers to be patient if traveling through the area.

