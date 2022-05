In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet a cat named Mrs. Dickinson. This former mama cat is a total sweetheart who is looking to find a new family for herself here in the Green Mountain State! She came to the humane society from a transport partner in Flordia, where her foster reported that she loves to cuddle and just wants to hang out all day.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO