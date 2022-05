DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges. It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.

