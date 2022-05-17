ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 manholes explode on Boylston Street in Boston near Prudential Center

By Susannah Sudborough
 4 days ago

No injuries were reported.

The Boston Fire Department responded to two manholes exploding on Boylston Street Tuesday. Boston Fire Department

Two manholes exploded on Boylston Street in downtown Boston around noon on Tuesday, the Boston Fire Department reported.

The fire department said they responded to the manhole fires around 12:45 p.m.

The manholes that exploded were relatively close together, at 775 and 800 Boylston St., firefighters said. These manholes were in front of Berklee College of Music and the Prudential Center, respectively.

No injuries caused by the explosions were reported, the fire department said.

Local gas and electricity company Eversource was on scene, firefighters said.

Boston police blocked off part of Boylston Street in response to the explosions.

