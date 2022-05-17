ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned semi in Dubois Co. causes traffic delays

By Aaron Chatman
UPDATE: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office confirms the roadways are now back open.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers are having to take alternate routes as a semi crash has closed an entire road in the Huntingburg area.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says SR64 at the intersection of 400 West will be closed for an extended period of time due to the accident. Crews have closed off the area as they work to remove the semi-truck.

No word from officials on how the accident happened. Eyewitness News will bring you more updates on the situation as we learn them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

