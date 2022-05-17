Injuries reported after Winston-Salem mobile home fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Injuries were reported after a mobile home fire on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County 911 officials .

The call reporting the fire on Joyner Manor Drive came in at 4:49 p.m.

It is unknown at this time how many people are hurt.

The extent of the injuries is also unknown.

This is a developing story.

