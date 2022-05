ORLANDO, Fla. – The man injured in a shootout with Orlando police officers Wednesday during an attempted traffic stop has been identified. The Orlando Police Department said Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., 28, fired at officers attempting to pull him over in the area of Mercy and Wd Judge drives, leading to a shootout. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO