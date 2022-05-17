ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns claim two players off waivers

By Ryan Allison
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns added two players to their secondary on Tuesday.

The team claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson off NFL waivers.

Kirk has spent time with three NFL teams over the last two years. He played on the practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. The Illinois State grad played in one game last season for the Falcons.

Robinson is a former 4th-round draft pick of the Cowboys. He played in five games during the 2020 season and recorded one forced fumble.

Paul Michael
4d ago

I’d suggest they find a quarterback, because the NFL isn’t going to let the Browns use the one they have.

