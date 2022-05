NEW YORK — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, but are still headed for another week of declines following a massive pullback two days ago. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern, but it is still solidly on track for its seventh straight weekly decline after getting close to entering a bear market this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48 points, or 0.2%, to 31,301 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO