Atlanta city leaders want answers about low APD manpower

ATLANTA - An Atlanta SWAT officer reunited with the 4-month-old boy who he saved with his quick thinking and CPR training. According to Atlanta police, Officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO