Atlanta, GA

Atlanta city leaders want answers about low APD manpower

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta officials say that the city is at...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Man killed near popular Atlanta club

Police said it happened after some kind of altercation. Officer were examining the scene and talking to witnesses after someone shot a man in his 60s.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Cop City' protestors face judge and given restrictions by officials

Atlanta police say they arrested seven people on criminal trespassing charges after they allegedly tossed "Molotov cocktails" as a way to block contractors into entering the site of a proposed police training facility, or 'cop city.' The protestors faced a magistrate judge on Thursday where officials say protestors were given a $500 bond.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man shot dead near NW Atlanta club, park

ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub. Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street. Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

YSL rapper Lil Keed vigil permit denied by Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A planned vigil for late Atlanta rapper Lil Keed will need to find a new venue after being denied a permit by the city of Forest Park. A permit for the vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday was denied after the city cited the primary election among other safety issues.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 7 street racing suspects caught in Downtown Atlanta, Forest Park

ATLANTA - A chase through Downtown Atlanta and Clayton County ended with multiple suspected ATV street racers arrested. Officers say on May 14, law enforcement agencies got a call reporting a group of street racers on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Video from Atlanta's chopper unit showed...
ATLANTA, GA
#City Council#Atlanta Police#Manpower#Apd
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officer reunites with baby boy he saved with CPR

ATLANTA - An Atlanta SWAT officer reunited with the 4-month-old boy who he saved with his quick thinking and CPR training. According to Atlanta police, Officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Knife pulled on woman at Atlanta park

ATLANTA - A man holds a knife on a young woman at a southwest Atlanta park. It happened in the daylight hours Thursday inside the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. Cecelia Torrence, who leads a group of seniors who enjoy the park on most mornings, got briefed on the incident from a police commander.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County pastor found stabbed to death, suspect arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and children hit by car, youngest child ejected from stroller in Atlanta airport pedestrian accident

A mother and her children were hit by a car at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport where officials say the youngest of the children was ejected from the stroller on impact. This accident has stirred up conversation from Atlanta city officials as they discussed solutions with Atlanta police to ensure the safety of pedestrians and flow of airport traffic.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Willie Moore Jr. talks I Am 360 Man Conference

The inaugural I Am 360 Man Conference wants to show men how to win in business and in life. Praise 102.5 Willie Moore Jr. gives more information on what the conference has in store and what exactly is a 360 man. The conference will take place May 21 at House of Hope in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Former insurance commissioner John Oxendine indicted by federal grand jury

ATLANTA - A federal grand jury in Atlanta returned an indictment Friday against former State Insurance and Fire Commissioner John Oxendine, accusing him of a scheme to defraud major healthcare providers. The two count indictment accuses Oxendine of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
ATLANTA, GA

