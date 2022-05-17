Atlanta city leaders want answers about low APD manpower

ATLANTA - Some metro Atlanta policymakers hope a regional approach will be the key to tackle violence. The chairpersons met Friday to discuss efforts to advance public safety and address crime which they said is their top problem. The meeting at Central Library focused on several key issues like gang...
ATLANTA - The parents of a man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer at a Buckhead steakhouse are calling for better training for officers when they encounter people with mental health issues. Quiten and Mya Cullins say they're devastated by their son's death Wednesday night at the Fogo...
Atlanta police say they arrested seven people on criminal trespassing charges after they allegedly tossed "Molotov cocktails" as a way to block contractors into entering the site of a proposed police training facility, or 'cop city.' The protestors faced a magistrate judge on Thursday where officials say protestors were given a $500 bond.
ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub. Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street. Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking...
Atlanta police say a woman was approached by a man who held a knife on her and stole her belongings in broad daylight at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. Council members and other officials have asked park management to implement more security, officials said.
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A planned vigil for late Atlanta rapper Lil Keed will need to find a new venue after being denied a permit by the city of Forest Park. A permit for the vigil to be held at Starr Park on Tuesday was denied after the city cited the primary election among other safety issues.
ATLANTA - A chase through Downtown Atlanta and Clayton County ended with multiple suspected ATV street racers arrested. Officers say on May 14, law enforcement agencies got a call reporting a group of street racers on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Video from Atlanta's chopper unit showed...
ATLANTA - Police said a man faces aggravated assault and criminal damage to property for firing a gun at a driver on the road, then again when that driver followed him home. Police said Quincey Rogers told police he was "cut off" by a driver Friday on Greenbriar Parkway. Rogers...
ATLANTA - The Gwinnett County Board of Education and Gwinnett County Public Schools honored a bus driver for quick actions in protecting Riverside Elementary School students when a woman shot at her bus. Patricia Rodriguez was injured when police said 57-year-old Celeste Michele Saunders opened fire on the bus in...
ATLANTA - An Atlanta SWAT officer reunited with the 4-month-old boy who he saved with his quick thinking and CPR training. According to Atlanta police, Officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Rev. Marita Harrell had a smile that could light up a whole room. Many who knew the 57-year-old mother might say her face was the reflection of God’s love. The community came together nearly 48 hours after the badly burned body of the senior pastor...
ATLANTA - On a 911 call released by Atlanta police, the frantic pleas for help from a rideshare driver can be heard. On the call, the driver is heard saying someone is following, and she's afraid. It was late Sunday night, Chelsea Young had just dropped off a passenger when...
ATLANTA - A man holds a knife on a young woman at a southwest Atlanta park. It happened in the daylight hours Thursday inside the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. Cecelia Torrence, who leads a group of seniors who enjoy the park on most mornings, got briefed on the incident from a police commander.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
A mother and her children were hit by a car at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport where officials say the youngest of the children was ejected from the stroller on impact. This accident has stirred up conversation from Atlanta city officials as they discussed solutions with Atlanta police to ensure the safety of pedestrians and flow of airport traffic.
The inaugural I Am 360 Man Conference wants to show men how to win in business and in life. Praise 102.5 Willie Moore Jr. gives more information on what the conference has in store and what exactly is a 360 man. The conference will take place May 21 at House of Hope in Atlanta.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The trial of a disgraced former Cobb County attorney who is accused of killing his own mother has been delayed yet again. Richard Merritt was charged of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. DeKalb County...
ATLANTA - A federal grand jury in Atlanta returned an indictment Friday against former State Insurance and Fire Commissioner John Oxendine, accusing him of a scheme to defraud major healthcare providers. The two count indictment accuses Oxendine of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Comments / 0