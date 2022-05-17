ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Health reports 380 new cases, 0 deaths

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 0 new COVID-19 deaths and 380 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 245,061 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,427 deaths, and 240,679 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 657,663 negative COVID-19 tests and 245,061 positive tests, while 829 tests are pending.

There have been 2,884 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,003 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 35,670 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 769 of them being hospitalized and 144 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,370 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,907 of them being hospitalized and 1,093 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 482,974 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 437,677 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 6.86, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 10.27.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

