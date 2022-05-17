ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's InSight still hunting marsquakes as power levels diminish

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDusty solar panels and darker skies are expected to bring the Mars lander mission to a close around the end of this year. NASA's InSight Mars lander is gradually losing power and is anticipated to end science operations later this summer. By December, InSight's team expects the lander to have become...

