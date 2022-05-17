ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass Lewis backs McDonald's directors in boardroom fight with Carl Icahn

 4 days ago

BOSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended McDonald’s Corp investors vote for the company’s directors, dealing a setback to billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s efforts to put two newcomers onto the board.

“The Dissident (Icahn) has failed to make a sufficiently compelling case to warrant the boardroom changes it is seeking here,” Glass Lewis wrote in the report seen by Reuters.

