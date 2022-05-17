ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, AL

Lexington hosts Lauderdale County Special Olympics

By Addison Willmon
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Around 70 students descended on Lexington High School for the Lauderdale County Special Olympics on Tuesday.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the event has been held and included participating seven schools. Several traditional Olympic sports were held including races, long jumping, and shot put.

Jack Traffanstedt, a senior student at Lexington High School, told News 19 that they organized the event as part of their “spring impact project” in which seniors are supposed to make a positive impact in their community.

“We decided to hold the Special Olympics because there hasn’t been one since the pandemic,” Traffanstedt said. “We wanted to do something special for the kids.

Kids of all ages, from elementary school students to high school seniors. attended the event.

“Any kid that I’ve ever seen at the Special Olympics, I’ve always felt like it made their year,” Traffanstedt stated. “It’s something that the kids really look forward to.”

Jacob Hendrix, a senior student at Lauderdale County High School, competed in the events. He told News 19 that he has enjoyed helping the younger students prepare for the event.

“It helps the whole school and the kids in the county,” Hendrix said.

