Lightning’s Brayden Point officially ruled out for Game 1 vs. Panthers

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Lightning center Brayden Point will miss tonight’s Round 2 series opener against the Panthers, coach Jon Cooper confirmed. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

SUNRISE — Lightning center Brayden Point will miss tonight’s Round 2 series opener against the Panthers, coach Jon Cooper confirmed.

Point was injured in the first period of Game 7 of the opening-round series against the Maple Leafs Saturday in Toronto after falling awkwardly into the boards. He tried to take a shift at the start of the second but quickly returned to the bench and did not play the remainder of the game.

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin play in their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers tonight at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The series is a rematch of last season's opening round, which the Lightning won in six games.

Cooper did not say whether the team would play with an adjusted lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, possibly drawing in Jan Rutta as the seventh blueliner, or if forward Riley Nash would make his 2022 postseason debut.

Meanwhile, Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said Tuesday morning that forward Mason Marchment would will be unavailable for Game 1. He will move to a day-to-day designation for the remainder of the series.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

