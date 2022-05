(Good Things Utah) National 5.29 Day, (fifth month, 29th day) is a time to celebrate the power of 529 plans in helping students achieve their educational goals. My529 is Utah’s official tax-advantaged Educational Savings Plan and has been helping families save for education for more than 25 years. Today we are talking to families about a way to jump start their savings by getting matched on your initial $25 dollars!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO